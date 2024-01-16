AFCON. Tunisia sensationally lost to Namibia

In the opening match of the African Cup of Nations in Group E, Tunisia and Namibia clashed to determine the stronger team.

During the first half, Namibia, considered the underdog in the confrontation, played more dangerously and posed a greater threat to the goal defended by Bechir Ben Said. Tunisia, on the other hand, managed only one shot on target in the first 45 minutes.

As the second half unfolded, the favored team became more assertive. In the 68th minute, Tunisia had an excellent opportunity to take the lead: Namibia's goalkeeper made a mistake in coming out, but the shot from the captain of the Carthage Eagles, Youssef Msakni, narrowly missed the goalpost. A few minutes later, Tunisia's team had a precise header aimed at the top corner, but the goalkeeper of the nominal visitors displayed a phenomenal reaction and deflected the shot.

Then, the ancient football adage came into play: if you don't score, you'll be scored against. Deon Hotto secured Namibia's first-ever victory in the African Cup of Nations with a precise header.

AFCON.

Round 1st. Group E

Tunisia - Namibia - 0:1

Goal: Hotto, 88