A second victim has come forward, accusing four players of Real Madrid's youth team

The 18-year-old girl accused the players of the youth team of Real Madrid, who was also on the video, of a sexual nature, AS reports.

This girl also appeared in the video, which was distributed by the players of the youth team among their teammates. The High Court said that there is a possible second victim in this case. A court of inquiry has already taken over the case and opened proceedings after the Civil Guard presented a report with its investigations that led to the arrest last week of three players from Castilla and Real Madrid.

According to the new complaint, there is a possible second victim in the incident. The 18-year-old girl said that she was going to be a witness, but when she learned that she was also recorded on the recorded recording, she decided to file a complaint.

The new victim said her friend told her someone had seen the video, in which she also appeared with the alleged players.

The first decision made by the Court is that the four mobile phones seized by the Civil Guard from the accused must be returned. Also, the court wants to interrogate the two injured girls.