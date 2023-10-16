RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news A player from Cordoba has been found deceased on the railway

A player from Cordoba has been found deceased on the railway

Football news Today, 14:15
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
A player from Cordoba has been found deceased on the railway Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cordobacf_oficial/

The body of the young Cordoba player, Alvaro Prieto, was found on the railway tracks, as reported by Diario de Sevilla.

Alvaro Prieto went missing on October 12. After a party in Seville, the footballer didn't return home to Cordoba, as he couldn't board the train due to ticket problems and his phone was discharged. He was last seen at Santa Justa train station. Today, on October 16, his body was discovered by reporter Alberto Catalan from the program "Mañaneros" on RTVE La 1.

The death of Alvaro Prieto may have resulted from a tragic accident. In the absence of autopsy results and based on initial indications, the 18-year-old young man appears to have died from an electric shock between two train carriages. The main evidence lies in the fact that his hands were burned, and there was a lack of hair, consistent with fatal electrocution.

Furthermore, the advanced state of the body supports the hypothesis that the footballer died on the same day he went missing. Cordoba released an official statement on social media, confirming the sad news.

