Wanda Nara claimed that, before her, 200 women had passed through Icardi via the mattress

The 37-year-old Argentine model, Wanda Nara, who is the wife of 30-year-old Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi, spoke about her husband's escapades before the start of their relationship:

"Through Icardi's mattress, 200 women passed, but after me, it was complete destruction. They never used him again...

I remember the pain in my body the next day because I wasn't used to giving everything in bed. I took ibuprofen every four hours.

Wanda revealed that at the time of their meeting, Icardi had four phones for women, but she soon got rid of them.

"There were four of them because he divided women by continents. It's madness. One of them was the 'good' one, directors of clubs called him. The rest were for women.

I looked in one direction, looked in the other, and threw them into the water. Then he started lifting all the pillows, looking for phones. I even helped him, but he never found them," Wanda said, quoted by The Sun.

It's worth noting that Wanda is not only Icardi's wife but also his agent. In the summer, Icardi signed a permanent contract with Galatasaray, spending a year on loan to the club. The Argentine forward had a magnificent season, scoring 17 goals in 27 matches.

Galatasaray is in second place in the Turkish top division, trailing Fenerbahçe by five points with a game in hand.