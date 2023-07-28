RU RU
Galatasaray buy PSG star striker

Galatasaray's press office has announced on their official website that they have exercised the option to buy the transfer of Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to some reports, the Turkish club paid 10 million euros for the player. The forward has signed a contract with Galatasaray that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

It's worth noting that Icardi played for Galatasaray last season on loan. During his time with the Istanbul club, he appeared in 26 matches in all competitions, scoring 23 goals, and providing eight assists.

Icardi initially joined PSG in September 2019 from Inter Milan on a loan deal, and a year later, the French club exercised the option to buy him for 50 million euros. In total, he played 92 matches for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions, scoring 38 goals, and providing 10 assists.

From 2013 to 2018, Icardi represented the Argentine national team. He played eight matches for the national team, scoring one goal, and providing one assist.

It's worth noting that Galatasaray became the champions of Turkey last season, earning them a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

