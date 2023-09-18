UEFA told when Russia will return to world football

UEFA is not yet thinking about returning Russian football clubs and the national team to world football.

Thus, Russian teams will continue to be excluded from international competitions under the auspices of the organization.

This statement was made by the president of the organization, Alexander Čeferin. According to him, representatives of the aggressor country will be excluded from European competitions until the end of the war.

“Russia will remain excluded until the end of the military conflict,” Ceferin said, as quoted by Metropolitan.si.

He also talked about why UEFA terminated a lucrative sponsorship contract with Gazprom.

"We did this as a symbolic act. We could not allow this company to advertise in stadiums when millions of people are watching the matches. It is unpleasant, but we had to do it. It is ironic that the loudest outrage about this comes from those who “still buys gas from this company,” Ceferin said.

Sanctions against Russian football have been in effect for the second year.