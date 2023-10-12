UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Group I: Kosovo triumphed in Andorra, Romania didn't score to Belarus

In Group I, two of the three scheduled matches for the seventh round of the Euro 2024 qualifiers took place.

Belarus faced off against Romania on neutral ground in Hungary. Despite being on what was technically away turf, the Belarusians stood firm against Romania. The visitors unleashed 21 attempts on goal throughout the match but were unable to find the net, with their opponents equally goalless. The encounter concluded in a goalless stalemate.

In a concurrent fixture, Kosovo confidently dispatched the group's underdogs, Andorra. The visitors managed to break through just once in the first half. However, the floodgates opened after the interval, with Andorra's net bulging twice more. Besiktas' midfielder, Milot Rashica, was the standout performer, bagging a brace and contributing an assist.

Another clash in this group, pitting Israel against Switzerland, was postponed due to military tensions within Israel's borders. The fixture has been rescheduled for November.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Group I Results:

Belarus 0-0 Romania

Andorra 0-3 Kosovo

Goals: Rashica 26', Rashica 71', Zeqiri 83'

Israel vs. Switzerland postponed