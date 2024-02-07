The president of Napoli discussed whether Kvaratskhelia will sign a new contract with the club

Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, discussed the situation regarding the contract extension with the team's leader, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

According to the president, the Neapolitan club made an offer to the Georgian winger to extend their collaboration three months ago. The player's representatives promised to provide their response at the end of the season.

“We met with his agents three months ago, I offered to extend the contract. The answer from his camp was: don’t worry, we’re happy here — let’s speak at the end of the season”. quotes De Laurentiis Fabrizio Romano.

Kvartskhelia has been playing for Napoli since July 2022. His current agreement with the club expires in 2027. In the current season, Hichem has appeared in 29 matches for the Blues, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Napoli currently occupies the seventh position in the Serie A standings. In the summer, Napoli will bid farewell to Piotr Zieliński, who has agreed to a contract with Inter and will join the "Nerazzurri" as a free agent.