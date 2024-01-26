The president of Napoli commented on the refusal to extend the contract of the leader of his team

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 10:56
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis commented on the situation regarding the non-renewal of the contract with Napoli's key player, Piotr Zieliński.

According to De Laurentiis, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, he offered the Polish midfielder better financial terms than Inter, with whom Zielinski is expected to sign a contract:

"Perhaps his agent feels that there will be good money for him in Milan, but Zielinski's salary here is orders of magnitude higher than what Inter reportedly offers."

The Napoli president also had a disagreement with Inter's CEO, Giuseppe Marotta, over this situation:

"I told him that I am not satisfied with your behavior."

According to media reports, Zielinski is set to sign a three-year contract with Inter with a salary of $4.5 million and additional bonuses.

He is expected to join the Milan club in the summer as a free agent when his contract with Napoli expires.

