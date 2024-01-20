RU RU NG NG KE KE
The IOC introduced restrictions on freedom of expression during the Summer Olympics

The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee has approved the "Guidelines for Athlete Expression at the 2024 Olympics in Paris." According to these guidelines, participating athletes will have the opportunity to freely express their opinions on various issues during the Games, except in three cases: official ceremonies (opening and closing ceremonies, medal presentations), during competitions, and while staying in the Olympic Village.

In other cases, athletes' opinions must:

  • Be in line with the fundamental principles of Olympism.
  • Not be directed, directly or indirectly, towards individuals, countries, organizations, or their dignity.
  • Not be disruptive.
  • Not be prohibited or restricted by the rules of the NOC or the relevant international federation.

Failure to comply with these rules may result in disciplinary measures proportional to the nature of the violation. These restrictions are introduced to maintain a balance between the freedom of expression of athletes and the preservation of a respectful and competitive atmosphere during the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

