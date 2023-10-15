RU RU NG NG
The defender from Lecce has attracted interest from top clubs

According to football-espana.net, left-back Patrick Dorgu from the Italian club Lecce and the Danish youth national team has attracted the attention of European giants.

It's reported that Liverpool, Manchester City, and Barcelona have expressed interest in the player. Barcelona has been monitoring the Dane since 2022, but Liverpool is considered the favorite in the competition for the player. Lecce could potentially earn a significant amount from the sale of the 18-year-old.

Patrick Dorgu's current contract with Lecce is set to expire on June 30, 2027. Transfermarkt values him at 2.5 million euros.

The player moved to Lecce from Nordsjælland last year, and the Italian club paid just 200,000 euros for the talented player. Dorgu has played 9 matches for his team this season.

