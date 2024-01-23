The Chilean football legend has returned to his boyhood club

Legendary midfielder Arturo Vidal has officially become a player for the Chilean club Colo-Colo. The 36-year-old footballer signed a one-year contract.

𝐄𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐘 𝐕𝐔𝐄𝐋𝐕𝐄 𝐀 𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐀 👑



Le damos la bienvenida al futbolista más ganador en la historia de Chile, ¡a nuestro gran Arturo Erasmo Vidal Pardo!



Nos volvemos a encontrar, King 🔥🤟🏼 ¡𝐘 𝐯𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐨! pic.twitter.com/3wz8Puj2Zz — Colo-Colo (@ColoColo) January 23, 2024

Vidal's last club was the Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense, which he left as a free agent. Prior to that, he also played in Brazil for Flamengo. In Europe, the Chilean is renowned for his stints with Bayer, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona, and Inter.

Vidal is a product of Colo-Colo's youth system. He played for his hometown club from 2006 to 2007 before making a move to Bayer for €5.2 million.

Colo-Colo finished in third place in the recently concluded Chilean league.