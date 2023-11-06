The 17-year-old future Real Madrid forward received his first call-up to the Brazilian national team

The 17-year-old forward from Palmeiras, Endrick, whose transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 has long been confirmed, has received his first call-up to the senior Brazilian national football team.

The head coach of the team, Fernando Diniz, has already commented on the young talent's call-up:

"He has the potential to become a top player. This call-up is a reward for him, as he is already showing the kind of game that catches my attention."

In the 2023 calendar year, Endrick has scored 11 goals and provided 1 assist in 47 matches for Palmeiras.