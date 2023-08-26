Saudi Al-Ahli announced the transfer of the Spanish supertalent

The press office of Saudi Arabian club "Al-Ahli" announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Gabriel Veiga from Celta Vigo and the Spanish youth national team.

The Saudi club paid 40 million euros for the Spanish super talent. Veiga signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026. According to some reports, the player's salary will exceed one million euros per month.

It's worth noting that Veiga was of interest to "Real Madrid," "Barcelona," "Manchester City," "Paris Saint-Germain," "Napoli," "Liverpool," and "Chelsea."

21-year-old Veiga is a product of Celta Vigo's academy. He has played 56 matches in all competitions for the Vigo club, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. He was named the best player of the month in the Spanish league in February 2023. Veiga's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Veiga has been playing for the Spanish youth national team since 2022. He has played a total of nine matches for the Spanish team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.