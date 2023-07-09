EN RU
Main News PSV complete record transfer in history

PSV complete record transfer in history

Football news Today, 13:55
PSV complete record transfer in history

The official website of PSV Eindhoven has announced the transfer of winger Noa Lang from Club Brugge and the Netherlands national team.

The transfer fee amounted to €15 million, making it the most expensive transfer in PSV's history. The 24-year-old player has signed a contract with the Dutch club until the summer of 2028.

Lang is a product of Ajax's youth academy. He joined Club Brugge on loan from Ajax in the summer of 2020. After a year, the Belgian club exercised their option to buy the player for €6 million. He has played a total of 125 matches for Club Brugge in all competitions, scoring 38 goals and providing 34 assists. He has also had a spell at Twente.

Lang has been playing for the Netherlands national team since 2021. He has made eight appearances for the Dutch national team, scoring two goals and providing one assist, and has received one yellow card.

In the previous season, PSV finished in second place in the Dutch league table, earning them the opportunity to compete in the qualifying tournament for the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

Related teams and leagues
PSV Eindhoven Club Bruges Pro League Belgium Eredivisie Netherlands
