PHOTO. The former coach of Roger Federer has had his leg amputated

58-year-old Swedish coach Peter Lundgren, who coached tennis legend Roger Federer from 2000 to 2003, has announced that his left leg has been amputated:

"I thought my foot would recover. Unfortunately, 10 days ago, I had to have my foot amputated, even a bit higher, due to an infection I had and a broken ankle that wouldn't heal because of my type 2 diabetes. I have poor circulation. But now, I'm feeling well again, and my rehabilitation will start soon. Right now, hard work awaits me," Lundgren wrote on Facebook.

In September 2006, Lundgren was appointed as the coach of the British Davis Cup team, with whom he worked until August 2008. He went on to coach tennis players such as Marcos Baghdatis, Grigor Dimitrov, and Stan Wawrinka.