Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga

The match on October 7th, the 9th round of La Liga, between Cadiz and Girona concluded with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Catalan team.

The lone goal was scored by Aleix Garcia in the 59th minute.

In the 10th minute of the game, Darwin Machis received a direct red card.

This victory marks the 7th win for Girona out of 9 matches in the 2023/24 Spanish championship.

At present, Girona holds the top position in the La Liga table with 22 points after 9 rounds. The closest pursuers, Real Madrid and Barcelona, have 21 and 20 points, respectively.

La Liga. 9th Round. October 7th.

Cadiz - Girona - 0:1

Goal: Aleix Garcia, 59

Red Card: Machis, 10

