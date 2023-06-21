Manchester City midfielder signs contract with Barcelona

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City and the German national team has decided to move to Barcelona, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the player has signed a contract with the Catalan club until the summer of 2025 with the option to extend it for another year. The midfielder will join Barcelona on a free transfer as his contract with the English club expires on June 30, 2023.

In the current season, the 32-year-old Gundogan has played 51 matches for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.