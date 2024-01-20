Lionel Messi wants to win another trophy. He and Di Maria have their sights set on the Olympics

Lionel Messi has no plans to rest on his laurels and is aiming to continue adding trophies to his collection. At present, the world champion has set his sights on the Olympic Games, scheduled for this summer in Paris.

According to D Sports, Messi, along with his compatriot Angel Di Maria, will request inclusion in the Argentine national team for the Olympic Games if the team qualifies.

Argentina's Olympic team will begin its qualification stage on Monday, January 22. In their Group B, they will play four matches against peers from Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Peru. Afterward, the two best teams from this group will form another group with the top two teams from Group A. A total of two teams from South America will qualify for the Olympic Games.

It's worth noting that Messi and Di Maria already have an Olympic gold medal. In 2008, they were part of the Argentine national team that won gold in Beijing, with Di Maria scoring the decisive goal in the final against Nigeria (1-0).

As of now, teams from Ukraine, France, Spain, Israel, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Morocco, Egypt, Mali, and New Zealand have already secured their spots in the Olympic Games.