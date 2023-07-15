Lazio close to signing striker who made poker against Real Madrid

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, AS Roma is close to completing the transfer of Argentine forward Valentin Castellanos from New York City.

The Italian club is expected to pay €15 million for the player, with the potential for additional bonuses. Castellanos, who is 24 years old, will travel to Italy next week to undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a long-term contract with the Rome-based club.

Last season, Castellanos played for Girona on loan. He gained attention for scoring four goals in a match against Real Madrid. In total, he played 37 matches for the Catalan club, scoring 14 goals and providing one assist. For New York City, he has played 134 matches, scoring 59 goals and providing 24 assists. His contract with the American club is valid until December 31, 2025.

In the previous season, Lazio finished in second place in the Italian Serie A. As a result, the Rome-based club earned the right to participate in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.