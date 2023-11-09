Juventus have agreed on a new contract with a key player

Juventus has extended the agreement with one of its key players.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, midfielder Manuel Locatelli has extended his contract with the Italian club.

The new agreement with the football player runs until the summer of 2028. Interestingly, there has been no official information about the event yet.

Let us remind you that Locatelli became a Juventus player in the summer of 2023. Before that, he spent a year and a half on loan at the Turin club. The transfer amount was 30 million euros.

This season, the 25-year-old midfielder played 11 matches for Juventus, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

In total, Locatelli played 103 games for Juventus, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.

Based on the results of 11 played rounds of the Italian Championship, Juventus ranks second with 26 points, two points behind the leading Inter.

The next match the team from Turin will play against Cagliari. The meeting at the Allianz Stadium - Juventus is scheduled for November 11.