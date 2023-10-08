RU RU NG NG
Israel is at war. All sporting events are canceled

Robert Sykes
Israel is at war. All sporting events are canceled Photo: The Times of Israel/Author unknown

Yesterday morning, Israel was subjected to an attack by the terrorist organization Hamas. Several thousand rockets were launched from Gaza into Israeli cities, and the militants breached the country's territory, occupying some populated areas and launching attacks by land, sea, and air.

According to official reports, the number of casualties in Israel has exceeded 300 people, with more than 1,600 wounded. Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared that Israel is in a state of war.

In light of these events, the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Israel has announced the cancellation of all sporting events in the country. Seven matches from the Israeli Premier League were scheduled to take place yesterday and today.

The status of international matches remains uncertain. The Israeli national team was supposed to host Switzerland on October 12th as part of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, and on October 26th, a match in the Conference League was planned in Tel Aviv between Maccabi and Ukraine's Zorya.

Whether these matches will be postponed or played on neutral ground is yet to be determined. It's worth noting that Zorya also plays its home matches outside its country because international sporting events have not been held in Ukraine for over a year and a half due to the Russian Federation's invasion of the sovereign state's territory.

