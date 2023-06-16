Internacional once again loaned the Brazilian from Shakhtar

The press service of Internacional, on their official website, has announced the new loan signing of Brazilian defender Vitão from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The new agreement between the player and the Brazilian club will be valid until the summer of 2024. Vitão has taken advantage of FIFA's rule that allows players from Ukrainian clubs to sign contracts with foreign clubs due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

23-year-old Vitão has been playing for Internacional since April 2022. He has appeared in a total of 65 matches for the club and scored two goals. His contract with Shakhtar Donetsk is valid until the summer of 2024.