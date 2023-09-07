Ex-Barcelona coach lashes out at Real Madrid

The head coach of the national team of the Netherlands Ronald Koeman said that "Real" often gets an advantage thanks to referee support.

According to the star specialist, he felt it at the time when he led the main rival of the "creamy" - the Catalan "Barcelona".

“When I coached Barcelona, I had the feeling that Real Madrid got help from the referees. In any case, it is impossible to prove it, so it’s better not to say anything, ”the Spanish newspaper Barca Universal quotes Koeman as saying.

Ronald Koeman worked at Barcelona from 2020 to 2021.

Arguments that referees help the Madrid club arise in Spain almost every year. Recently, however, a refereeing scandal has flared up around Barcelona itself. The media found out that representatives of the club transferred money to the vice-president of the Spanish refereeing committee.

Last season, it was Barcelona that became the champion of Spain. The Catalans are ahead of Real Madrid in the battle for the trophy by 10 points. In the new season, the leader of Examples is Real Madrid.