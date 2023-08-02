Dinamo Zagreb confidently advanced to the 3rd round of Champions League qualification

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round, Zagreb's "Dinamo" achieved a 2-0 victory over "Astana" in Astana, Kazakhstan, at the "Astana-Arena" stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring in the middle of the first half thanks to an own goal by Alexander Marochkin. In the closing stages of the second half, Antonio Marin scored the second goal for the Croatian club.

In the first leg, "Dinamo" secured a 4-0 victory. Therefore, the club from Zagreb confidently advanced to the 3rd qualifying round. In the next round, "Dinamo" will face the Greek club AEK.

"Astana" Kazakhstan - "Dinamo" Zagreb, Croatia - 0:2 (0:1, 0:1)

Goals: Marochkin, 24 (own goal) - 0:1; Marin, 89 - 0:2

"Astana": Chondrich, Tomasevic, Marochkin, Amanovich (Dosmagambetov, 41), Vorogovski, Lonchar, Tomasov (Jovancic, 46), Eppong, Oganesyan, Aimbetov (Astanov, 69), Prokopenko (Darbo, 46).

"Dinamo" Zagreb: Livakovic, Moharrami, Shutalo (Berno, 67), Lyubichich (Baturina, 78), Ristovski, Mihailichenko, Misic (Lukanic, 79), Spikic, Petkovic (Marin, 68), Emreli (Drmic, 79), Suchich.

Yellow cards: Tomasov (45), Eppong (45), Spikic (90), Jovancic (90).