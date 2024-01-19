RU RU NG NG KE KE
Didn't follow Henderson's example. Gerrard has extended his contract with his club

Football news Today, 03:30
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
The legendary Steven Gerrard remains in the position of head coach for Al Ettifaq. The Saudi club officially announced the signing of a new contract with the English coach.

Gerrard's new contract with Al Ettifaq is extended until the summer of 2027, whereas the previous agreement was set to expire in June 2025.

"It is very pleasing for me and my family and feels like recognition for a lot of hard work and dedication. I knew from the start that there was going to be a big and challenging job here. I also understand my position as a coach because football is results-driven.

I never take any situation for granted. I understand where we are in the league, but I am confident we will improve. Before coming here, I had never been to Saudi Arabia, and it was the complete opposite of the perception I had before. The easy decision would have been to stay at Liverpool and wait for a job. But as a family, we decided we wanted something a little bit different", – commented Gerrard on his decision.

Al Ettifaq is going through challenging times in the Saudi Arabian league. Gerrard's team has been unable to secure a victory in eight consecutive matches and currently occupies the 8th position.

It's worth noting that another former Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, officially terminated his contract with Al-Ittihad yesterday. The 33-year-old Englishman, as a free agent, moved to Ajax.

