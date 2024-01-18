Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia

English midfielder Jordan Henderson has officially become a player for Ajax.

The Amsterdam club announced that the 33-year-old Englishman has signed a contract for two and a half years.

Earlier this week, the former Liverpool captain terminated his contract with Saudi club Al-Ittihad, for whom he played since July of last year. With the Saudi team, the experienced midfielder played 19 matches, providing five assists.

Ajax is delighted to announce the signing of Jordan Henderson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) January 18, 2024

From 2011 to 2023, Henderson played for Liverpool. During his time with the team, he won the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League once each. Henderson has earned 81 caps for the England national team.

Ajax is currently not having the best season. After 17 rounds, they occupy the fifth place in the Eredivisie, and in the UEFA Europa League, they finished third in their group. In the Conference League, Ajax will face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Round of 16.