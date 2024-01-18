RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia

Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 15:11
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia

English midfielder Jordan Henderson has officially become a player for Ajax.

The Amsterdam club announced that the 33-year-old Englishman has signed a contract for two and a half years.

Earlier this week, the former Liverpool captain terminated his contract with Saudi club Al-Ittihad, for whom he played since July of last year. With the Saudi team, the experienced midfielder played 19 matches, providing five assists.

From 2011 to 2023, Henderson played for Liverpool. During his time with the team, he won the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League once each. Henderson has earned 81 caps for the England national team.

Ajax is currently not having the best season. After 17 rounds, they occupy the fifth place in the Eredivisie, and in the UEFA Europa League, they finished third in their group. In the Conference League, Ajax will face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Round of 16.

Related teams and leagues
Ajax
Popular news
Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024 Tennis news Today, 14:37 The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024
Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 11:44 Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz Biathlon News Today, 10:01 The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024