"Chelsea" is planning to part ways with Mudryk

This summer, "Chelsea" will try to find a new club for 22-year-old Ukrainian winger Mykola Mudryk. The club is disappointed that the player couldn't adapt quickly to the new team and become a key player.

Chelsea wants Mudryk to receive consistent game time and develop his potential in the upcoming season, which would require him to change clubs. There is also a possibility of a complete sale of Mudryk if they can recoup a significant portion of the funds spent on him.

Among the contenders for the Ukrainian player are "Juventus" and "Arsenal".

In the current season, Mudryk has played 15 matches and provided two assists.