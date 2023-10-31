Arsene Wenger lists the four best teams in the Premier League

Legendary French coach Arsène Wenger has compiled a list of the four best teams in the Premier League.

The former coach of the London club, Arsenal, also included his former team in it.

“I always say what I really feel. In fact, I believe that Tottenham can become one of the title contenders. They have acquired a great player in James Madison, who links the midfield and attack and brings technical prowess to the team.

They also acquired exceptional player Mickey van de Ven. They have had problems in this area before, but moving Son into the middle has worked very well.

As for the top four in the Premier League, I think they are Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and of course City. They look like the strongest team in the league at the moment,” Wenger was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.