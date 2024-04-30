Another upset. Casper Ruud has been eliminated from the tournament in Madrid

The sixth-ranked player in the world, Casper Ruud, competed in the round of 16 match of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid against Felix Auger Aliassime (ranked 35th in the world).

The Norwegian was the clear favorite in this encounter, but fans witnessed a true sensation. The first set was claimed by the Canadian with a score of 6-4, despite initially needing to catch up to his opponent. The battle intensified even further in the second set. However, Felix Auger Aliassime prevented Casper Ruud from making a comeback. The Canadian tennis player won the second set 7-5 and the match overall with a score of 2-0.

In the next round of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid, Felix Auger Aliassime will face the second-ranked player in the world, Jannik Sinner. The Italian, in turn, defeated Karen Khachanov with a score of 2-1.

ATP1000 in Madrid. Round of 16

Auger Aliassime - Ruud - 2:0 (6:4, 7:5)