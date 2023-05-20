Ancelotti named the player that the Real is missing

Head coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has stated that the absence of left-back Ferland Mendy in this season was a significant problem for the team.

As it is known, the French footballer missed a large part of the second half of the season due to injury.

"We missed Mendy a lot this season. He performed very well defensively last season.

However, due to his injury, we were forced to use Camavinga as a left-back when we really needed him in the central midfield," Ancelotti noted in a press conference.