Ajax announce signing of Croatian defender

The press service of Amsterdam's "Ajax" has officially announced the signing of Croatian center-back Jakov Medic from the German club "St. Pauli" based in Hamburg.

The Dutch club paid three million euros for the player, and the sum could potentially increase due to additional bonuses. The Croatian player has signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

24-year-old Medic has been playing for "St. Pauli" since the summer of 2021, after transferring from "Wehen." The initial transfer fee was 400 thousand euros. In total, Medic has played 65 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing two assists. He has previously played for clubs such as "Istra 1961," "Luchko," "Vinogradar," and "Nurnberg."

In 2022, Medic played one match for the Croatian U23 Olympic team.

As a reminder, "Ajax" finished in the third place in the Dutch league's table last season, earning a spot to compete in the Europa League qualification tournament in the 2023/2024 season.