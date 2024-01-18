AFC Asian Cup. Palestine and the United Arab Emirates played to a draw

In the second round of Group C, Palestine faced the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the first round, the UAE secured a victory, while Palestine suffered a defeat.

In this match, the UAE was considered the favorites and managed to take the lead first. Adil opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. However, the good news ended there as Al-Hammadi received a red card in the 37th minute. Two minutes later, Palestine had the opportunity to equalize, but Seyam failed to convert a penalty.

At the start of the second half, the Palestinians finally found success with an own goal from the defender Naser. Overall, in the second half, the UAE focused more on defense, attempting to avoid defeat while being a player down. They succeeded in doing so, and the teams settled for a 1-1 draw.

In the final round, the UAE will play against Iran, and Palestine will face Hong Kong.