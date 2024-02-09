RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Western Sydney Wanderers FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction
Western Sydney Wanderers FC Western Sydney Wanderers FC
A-League Men Australia 11 feb 2024, 01:00 Western Sydney Wanderers FC - Newcastle Jets
-
- : -
Australia, Parramatta, CommBank Stadium
Newcastle Jets Newcastle Jets
Prediction on game Win Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Odds: 1.64
The Sunday matchday in the Australian A-League presents us with a clash in Sydney, where at the "CommBank Stadium" the local Western Sydney Wanderers will face Newcastle Jets. Here is the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Western Sydney Wanderers

Mark Rudan's team occupies the fifth position in the league table of the Australian Championship. After 15 rounds, the Wanderers have accumulated 24 points with seven victories and five defeats. They trail the second-placed team by eight points, but they still have games in hand. Last weekend, Mark Rudan's charges played an away match against Macarthur and suffered a 3-4 defeat. The first half of that match was highly entertaining, yielding six goals, yet the fate of the game was decided by a goal from the hosts in the third minute of stoppage time. This defeat marked the Wanderers' third loss in their last five A-League fixtures.

Newcastle Jets

On the other hand, the Jets, also known as the "Reactive", sit third from bottom in the league table after 16 matches. Robert Stanton's side has only managed four victories and accumulated 17 points so far. Nevertheless, the competitiveness of the A-League allows us to consider the possibility of Newcastle Jets breaking into the top six, as they are only four points behind. In their last match, the Reactive hosted Melbourne Victory and, despite trailing since the 20th minute, managed to equalize two minutes before the end of regulation time. However, Newcastle Jets have only secured one victory in their last five fixtures. When it comes to away matches, the Reactive have failed to win in four consecutive games, suffering three defeats during this period.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history:

  • The last two encounters, including the match between these two teams in the first round, ended in draws.
  • The Wanderers have won their last two home matches against Newcastle.
  • In four of the matches between these teams at the Western Sydney Wanderers' stadium, both teams scored.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The hosts are clear favorites according to the bookmakers. We believe that there will be no surprises in this match, and the Wanderers will once again defeat Newcastle Jets at home. Our bet is on "Western Sydney Wanderers to win" with odds of 1.64.

