Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Brisbane Roar FC Brisbane Roar FC
A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 02:00 Brisbane Roar FC - Melbourne City FC
Australia, Brisbane, Kayo Stadium
Melbourne City FC Melbourne City FC
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6

The match between Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City in the 16th round of the Australian A-League will take place on Saturday at Kayo Stadium. Here's the prediction for this encounter from our experts at Dailysports.

Brisbane Roar

"The Roar" approaches the upcoming home match ranked ninth in the A-League standings. Under Ross Aloisi's guidance, they have amassed 18 points from 16 matches. In the last round, the Brisbane-based club halted a three-match losing streak by securing a draw at home against A-League leaders Wellington Phoenix. Despite conceding early in the second half, Ross Aloisi's men rallied and leveled the score in the fourth minute of stoppage time. At their home ground, "The Roar" has won only three out of eight matches, with an equal number of losses.

Melbourne City

Under Aurelio Vidmar's leadership, Melbourne City sits in the sixth position among the league's top teams. They have accumulated 21 points from 15 matches, just one point ahead of their closest pursuer, Sydney FC. In their previous match in Brisbane, Aurelio Vidmar's side suffered a 2-4 defeat against Perth Glory. Despite leading twice during the match, Melbourne City faltered in the latter stages of the second half. This defeat marked their third loss in the last four A-League rounds. On the road, the Melbourne-based club has won three times out of seven matches, suffering four defeats. Notably, two of these four losses occurred in their last two away games.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal encounters

  • Melbourne City dominated Brisbane Roar in the first round, securing an emphatic 8-1 victory.
  • This victory marked Melbourne City's fourth win in their last five encounters with Brisbane Roar, with one draw.
  • In six out of the last eight matches, the bet "Total Over 2.5" prevailed.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Prediction

Unsurprisingly, especially considering the result from the first round, bookmakers favor Aurelio Vidmar's team. The odds for Melbourne City's victory are set at 2.0. Given Brisbane's recent unimpressive performances, our bet is on "Melbourne City to Win with 0 Handicap" at odds of 1.60.

Odds: 1.6

