RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction
Melbourne Victory Melbourne Victory
A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 01:30 Melbourne Victory - Macarthur FC
-
- : -
Australia, Melbourne, AAMI Park
Macarthur FC Macarthur FC
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 16th round of the Australian A-League will take place at AAMI Park, where the local Melbourne Victory will host Macarthur. Our experts at Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Melbourne Victory

Under the guidance of Tony Popovic, the Melbourne Victory approaches the upcoming home match while occupying the third position in the A-League standings. "The Big V" has accumulated 27 points from 15 matches, trailing the league-leading Wellington Phoenix by just three points. It's worth noting that Melbourne Victory has a game in hand and a good chance to catch up with the leader. In recent matches, draws have become a recurrent theme for "Victory." Last weekend, Tony Popovic's men played out a 1-1 draw away against the Newcastle Jets, where they held the lead until the 88th minute but failed to maintain the winning result. This draw marked their fourth consecutive draw in the championship.

Macarthur

"The Bulls" are the main pursuers of Melbourne Victory. Currently, Milicic's team has amassed 25 points from 16 matches, trailing their opponent by two points. In the previous round, Macarthur hosted Sydney Wanderers and clinched a 4-3 victory. The teams engaged in a real shootout in the first half, scoring six goals between them, with the hosts securing victory thanks to a precise strike from Valeri Gérmán in the 90+3rd minute. The Frenchman emerged as the hero of the match, completing a hat-trick. This victory marked the second win for "The Bulls" in their last three matches.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal encounters

  • In the first round, the teams couldn't determine the stronger side and played out a 1-1 draw.
  • In the previous four consecutive encounters, Melbourne Victory emerged as the stronger side.
  • In five out of the last seven matches, the bet "Total Over 2.5" and "Both Teams to Score" prevailed.

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur Prediction

Bookmakers show little doubt regarding Melbourne Victory's victory, estimating the likelihood of such an outcome with odds of 1.49. We believe that, as in previous years, the match will be high-scoring, and our bet is on "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.61. Alternatively, one could consider "Both Teams to Score and Total Over 2.5" at odds of 1.87.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Hamburger SV vs Hannover 96 prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.53 Hannover 96 Recommended MelBet
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Wehen Wiesbaden Odds: 1.66 Nuernberg Bet now Mostbet
Levante vs Leganes prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Levante Odds: 1.57 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Wellington Phoenix vs Western United FC prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 23:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.92 Western United FC Recommended MelBet
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 02:00 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.6 Melbourne City FC Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:03 Barcelona have found a way to sign the Girona captain in the summer Football news Today, 04:28 Real Madrid's top goalkeeper could recover as early as March Football news Today, 03:39 FIFA officially commented on the introduction of the blue card Football news Today, 02:56 Luis Suarez replacement. The ex-Chelsea and Atletico forward has signed a contract with Gremio Hockey news Today, 02:16 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:43 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Boxing News Today, 01:32 Lopez successfully defended his WBO championship title in the first junior welterweight division Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 Football news Yesterday, 16:45 New regulations in football, Mbappé is getting closer to Real Madrid. Daily Digest for February 8 Basketball news Yesterday, 16:31 Toronto will trade the world champion to Brooklyn
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Ipswich vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Manchester City vs Everton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Cagliari - Lazio prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024