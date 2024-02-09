Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.61 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 16th round of the Australian A-League will take place at AAMI Park, where the local Melbourne Victory will host Macarthur. Our experts at Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Melbourne Victory

Under the guidance of Tony Popovic, the Melbourne Victory approaches the upcoming home match while occupying the third position in the A-League standings. "The Big V" has accumulated 27 points from 15 matches, trailing the league-leading Wellington Phoenix by just three points. It's worth noting that Melbourne Victory has a game in hand and a good chance to catch up with the leader. In recent matches, draws have become a recurrent theme for "Victory." Last weekend, Tony Popovic's men played out a 1-1 draw away against the Newcastle Jets, where they held the lead until the 88th minute but failed to maintain the winning result. This draw marked their fourth consecutive draw in the championship.

Macarthur

"The Bulls" are the main pursuers of Melbourne Victory. Currently, Milicic's team has amassed 25 points from 16 matches, trailing their opponent by two points. In the previous round, Macarthur hosted Sydney Wanderers and clinched a 4-3 victory. The teams engaged in a real shootout in the first half, scoring six goals between them, with the hosts securing victory thanks to a precise strike from Valeri Gérmán in the 90+3rd minute. The Frenchman emerged as the hero of the match, completing a hat-trick. This victory marked the second win for "The Bulls" in their last three matches.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal encounters

In the first round, the teams couldn't determine the stronger side and played out a 1-1 draw.

In the previous four consecutive encounters, Melbourne Victory emerged as the stronger side.

In five out of the last seven matches, the bet "Total Over 2.5" and "Both Teams to Score" prevailed.

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur Prediction

Bookmakers show little doubt regarding Melbourne Victory's victory, estimating the likelihood of such an outcome with odds of 1.49. We believe that, as in previous years, the match will be high-scoring, and our bet is on "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.61. Alternatively, one could consider "Both Teams to Score and Total Over 2.5" at odds of 1.87.