RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Wellington Phoenix vs Western United FC prediction
Wellington Phoenix Wellington Phoenix
A-League Men Australia Today, 23:30 Wellington Phoenix - Western United FC
-
- : -
Australia, Wellington, Sky Stadium
Western United FC Western United FC
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Wellington Phoenix
Odds: 1.92

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The inaugural match of the Saturday program for the 16th round of the Australian league will treat us to a showdown between Wellington and Western United. Our website's experts have prepared a prediction for this encounter.

Wellington Phoenix

Under the helm of Giancarlo Italiano, the Wellington Phoenix enter the upcoming league fixture boasting an undefeated streak of six matches. Earlier this week, the "Phoenix" hosted their chief pursuers, the Central Coast Mariners, on their home turf, but failed to unlock the visitors' defense, settling for a goalless draw. Just a few days prior, the New Zealanders also drew with the Brisbane Roar (1:1). "The Nix" took the lead early in the second half of the game, only to relinquish their advantage and concede an equalizer in the fourth minute of injury time. Presently, the Phoenix occupy the top spot in the A-League standings. However, recent setbacks have narrowed their lead over the second-placed team to just two points, with Melbourne Victory hot on their heels.

Western United

Meanwhile, Western United finds itself firmly entrenched at the bottom of the league table. After 14 matches, John Aloisi's side has managed to garner only eight points. They lag behind their nearest pursuer by a considerable seven points. In their last six A-League fixtures, Western United has failed to secure a single victory, managing only two draws while suffering four defeats. Last weekend, Western United hosted Sydney FC at home and played out a 2-2 draw. Credit must be given to the resilience of John Aloisi's charges, as they found themselves trailing 0-2 during the first half but managed to salvage a draw.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal encounters

  • The previous encounter between these teams ended in a 1-0 victory in favor of the "Phoenix."
  • In the last five head-to-head clashes, Wellington has secured three victories, while Western United has claimed two.
  • In the four previous matches at Wellington Phoenix's home ground, a "Total Over 2.5" bet has prevailed.

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Prediction

Bookmakers assess the likelihood of a victory for the hosts with favorable odds of 1.92. Given the recent string of setbacks for the Phoenix, it would be remiss not to secure all three points against the underdog. Our bet is on "Wellington Phoenix to win" with odds of 1.92.

Prediction on game Win Wellington Phoenix
Odds: 1.92

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Hamburger SV vs Hannover 96 prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.53 Hannover 96 Recommended MelBet
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Wehen Wiesbaden Odds: 1.66 Nuernberg Bet now Mostbet
Levante vs Leganes prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Levante Odds: 1.57 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 01:30 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.61 Macarthur FC Recommended MelBet
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 02:00 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.6 Melbourne City FC Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:03 Barcelona have found a way to sign the Girona captain in the summer Football news Today, 04:28 Real Madrid's top goalkeeper could recover as early as March Football news Today, 03:39 FIFA officially commented on the introduction of the blue card Football news Today, 02:56 Luis Suarez replacement. The ex-Chelsea and Atletico forward has signed a contract with Gremio Hockey news Today, 02:16 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:43 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Boxing News Today, 01:32 Lopez successfully defended his WBO championship title in the first junior welterweight division Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 Football news Yesterday, 16:45 New regulations in football, Mbappé is getting closer to Real Madrid. Daily Digest for February 8 Basketball news Yesterday, 16:31 Toronto will trade the world champion to Brooklyn
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Ipswich vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Manchester City vs Everton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Cagliari - Lazio prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024