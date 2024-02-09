Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Win Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.92 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The inaugural match of the Saturday program for the 16th round of the Australian league will treat us to a showdown between Wellington and Western United. Our website's experts have prepared a prediction for this encounter.

Wellington Phoenix

Under the helm of Giancarlo Italiano, the Wellington Phoenix enter the upcoming league fixture boasting an undefeated streak of six matches. Earlier this week, the "Phoenix" hosted their chief pursuers, the Central Coast Mariners, on their home turf, but failed to unlock the visitors' defense, settling for a goalless draw. Just a few days prior, the New Zealanders also drew with the Brisbane Roar (1:1). "The Nix" took the lead early in the second half of the game, only to relinquish their advantage and concede an equalizer in the fourth minute of injury time. Presently, the Phoenix occupy the top spot in the A-League standings. However, recent setbacks have narrowed their lead over the second-placed team to just two points, with Melbourne Victory hot on their heels.

Western United

Meanwhile, Western United finds itself firmly entrenched at the bottom of the league table. After 14 matches, John Aloisi's side has managed to garner only eight points. They lag behind their nearest pursuer by a considerable seven points. In their last six A-League fixtures, Western United has failed to secure a single victory, managing only two draws while suffering four defeats. Last weekend, Western United hosted Sydney FC at home and played out a 2-2 draw. Credit must be given to the resilience of John Aloisi's charges, as they found themselves trailing 0-2 during the first half but managed to salvage a draw.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal encounters

The previous encounter between these teams ended in a 1-0 victory in favor of the "Phoenix."

In the last five head-to-head clashes, Wellington has secured three victories, while Western United has claimed two.

In the four previous matches at Wellington Phoenix's home ground, a "Total Over 2.5" bet has prevailed.

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Prediction

Bookmakers assess the likelihood of a victory for the hosts with favorable odds of 1.92. Given the recent string of setbacks for the Phoenix, it would be remiss not to secure all three points against the underdog. Our bet is on "Wellington Phoenix to win" with odds of 1.92.