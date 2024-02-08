RU RU NG NG
South Africa vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

South Africa vs DR Congo prediction
South Africa South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations 10 feb 2024, 15:00 South Africa - DR Congo
-
- : -
International, Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny
DR Congo DR Congo
The bronze medalist of the African Cup of Nations will be determined on Saturday evening in Abidjan, where the national teams of South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo will face each other in a head-to-head confrontation. We offer a prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

South Africa

South Africa, let's be candid, has surprised. Perhaps even the most loyal fans scarcely believed that the "Bafana Bafana" would reach the AFCON final. In the group stage, South Africa started with a defeat against Mali with a score of 0:2, followed by a demolition of Namibia (4:0) and a draw with Tunisia (0:0). Finishing second in the group, the South Africans faced the World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco, in the quarter-finals. Here, Hugo Broos's team created a sensation, winning 2:0. In the quarter-finals, the opponent in the form of Cape Verde seemed more straightforward, yet South Africa secured their semi-final berth in a penalty shootout. The match against Nigeria in the semi-finals also ended in a "football lottery," but this time the Nigerians emerged more successful.

Democratic Republic of Congo

The DR Congo national team played to draws in three matches of the group stage against Zambia (1:1), Morocco (1:1), and Tanzania (0:0). However, these points were sufficient to secure second place in their group. In the first round of the playoffs, the "Leopards" overcame Egypt, defeating the "Pharaohs" in a penalty shootout. Then, in the quarter-finals, there was a convincing victory over Guinea with a score of 3:1. Interestingly, it was the Congolese who conceded first. In the semi-finals, fate brought the DR Congo face to face with the tournament hosts, Ivory Coast. The match was evenly contested, with the outcome decided by a solitary precise strike from Alle in the middle of the second half.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal encounters

  • In September, the teams played a friendly match, which South Africa won 1:0.
  • In the last five encounters between these teams, South Africa emerged victorious twice, while the "Leopards" won once.
  • In three out of the last five matches, a 1:0 result was recorded.

South Africa vs DR Congo Prediction

Bookmakers favor the DR Congo national team in this encounter. The victory of the "Leopards" is assessed with odds of 2.29. Perhaps it will be the Congolese who dictate the course of the game in the match for third place, as they have expended far less energy in the preceding matches. It's worth noting that South Africa reached penalty shootouts in their two most recent matches. Our bet is on "DR Congo to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.62.

