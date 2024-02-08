Jordan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The victor of the 2024 Asian Cup will be determined on Saturday evening in Lusail, where Jordan and Qatar will clash at the Lusail Iconic Arena. Will Qatar manage to clinch the continental tournament for the second consecutive time? Experts at Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Jordan

Jordan's national team will be welcomed at home with flowers and hailed as heroes of the nation. The "Eagles" have never ascended beyond the quarter-finals before, and it must be acknowledged that few believed in such success for Hussein Ammut's team after the group stage. Despite defeating Malaysia, the "Eagles" drew with South Korea and lost to Bahrain. However, even after securing third place in the group, Jordan managed to shine in the playoffs. The heroic victory over Iraq in the first round, with two goals in extra time, was particularly notable. Tajikistan was narrowly defeated in the quarter-finals, followed by South Korea in the semi-finals. A glance at the statistics reveals the course of the match: 17 shots to 8, 7 shots on target to 0! And yet, the Koreans possessed the ball for 70% of the time!

Qatar

The Qatari national team, being the reigning continental champion and the host of the tournament, breezed through the group stage. Three clean victories in three games against Lebanon, Tajikistan, and China. The Palestinians were the first to breach the "Maroons'" defense in the playoff's first round (2:1), but Uzbekistan managed to halt Qatar's progress in the quarter-finals. The fate of the semi-final berth was decided by a penalty shootout. In the semi-final, Qatar was far from being the favorite. However, Tintin Marques's charges managed to surprise experts and delight the local fans. The match against Iran was highly eventful and ended with Qatar's victory by a score of 3:2. Although the Iranians scored first, by the end of the first half, the "Maroons" were leading 2:1. In the second half, Iran equalized from the penalty spot, but it was Marques's precise strike that secured Qatar's triumph.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal encounters:

Jordan defeated Qatar in a friendly match as part of their preparation for the 2024 Asian Cup (2:1).

Prior to that, Qatar had the upper hand in three encounters.

Jordan vs Qatar Prediction

Predictions for final matches are a precarious affair, so we suggest opting for "Total Under 2.5" with odds of 1.60. Jordan stifled South Korea's game, and it will be a daunting task for Qatar to breach the strong defense of their opponents.