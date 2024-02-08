RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Jordan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Jordan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Jordan vs Qatar prediction
Jordan Jordan
Asian Cup 10 feb 2024, 10:00 Jordan - Qatar
-
- : -
International, Lusail, Lusail Stadium
Qatar Qatar
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The victor of the 2024 Asian Cup will be determined on Saturday evening in Lusail, where Jordan and Qatar will clash at the Lusail Iconic Arena. Will Qatar manage to clinch the continental tournament for the second consecutive time? Experts at Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Jordan

Jordan's national team will be welcomed at home with flowers and hailed as heroes of the nation. The "Eagles" have never ascended beyond the quarter-finals before, and it must be acknowledged that few believed in such success for Hussein Ammut's team after the group stage. Despite defeating Malaysia, the "Eagles" drew with South Korea and lost to Bahrain. However, even after securing third place in the group, Jordan managed to shine in the playoffs. The heroic victory over Iraq in the first round, with two goals in extra time, was particularly notable. Tajikistan was narrowly defeated in the quarter-finals, followed by South Korea in the semi-finals. A glance at the statistics reveals the course of the match: 17 shots to 8, 7 shots on target to 0! And yet, the Koreans possessed the ball for 70% of the time!

Qatar

The Qatari national team, being the reigning continental champion and the host of the tournament, breezed through the group stage. Three clean victories in three games against Lebanon, Tajikistan, and China. The Palestinians were the first to breach the "Maroons'" defense in the playoff's first round (2:1), but Uzbekistan managed to halt Qatar's progress in the quarter-finals. The fate of the semi-final berth was decided by a penalty shootout. In the semi-final, Qatar was far from being the favorite. However, Tintin Marques's charges managed to surprise experts and delight the local fans. The match against Iran was highly eventful and ended with Qatar's victory by a score of 3:2. Although the Iranians scored first, by the end of the first half, the "Maroons" were leading 2:1. In the second half, Iran equalized from the penalty spot, but it was Marques's precise strike that secured Qatar's triumph.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal encounters:

  • Jordan defeated Qatar in a friendly match as part of their preparation for the 2024 Asian Cup (2:1).
  • Prior to that, Qatar had the upper hand in three encounters.

Jordan vs Qatar Prediction

Predictions for final matches are a precarious affair, so we suggest opting for "Total Under 2.5" with odds of 1.60. Jordan stifled South Korea's game, and it will be a daunting task for Qatar to breach the strong defense of their opponents.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Hamburger SV vs Hannover 96 prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.53 Hannover 96 Recommended MelBet
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Wehen Wiesbaden Odds: 1.66 Nuernberg Bet now Mostbet
Levante vs Leganes prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Levante Odds: 1.57 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Wellington Phoenix vs Western United FC prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 23:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.92 Western United FC Recommended MelBet
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 01:30 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.61 Macarthur FC Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:03 Barcelona have found a way to sign the Girona captain in the summer Football news Today, 04:28 Real Madrid's top goalkeeper could recover as early as March Football news Today, 03:39 FIFA officially commented on the introduction of the blue card Football news Today, 02:56 Luis Suarez replacement. The ex-Chelsea and Atletico forward has signed a contract with Gremio Hockey news Today, 02:16 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:43 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Boxing News Today, 01:32 Lopez successfully defended his WBO championship title in the first junior welterweight division Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 Football news Yesterday, 16:45 New regulations in football, Mbappé is getting closer to Real Madrid. Daily Digest for February 8 Basketball news Yesterday, 16:31 Toronto will trade the world champion to Brooklyn
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Ipswich vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Manchester City vs Everton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Cagliari - Lazio prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024