Watford vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

On February 10th, Watford will clash with Leicester at Vicarage Road as part of the 31st round of the Championship. What can we expect from this confrontation? Our website's experts have prepared a prediction for this match.

Watford

The Hornets endured a disappointing season in 2021/2022, relegating to the Championship despite being considered favorites. Under Frenchman Valérien Ismaël, Watford finds themselves in 11th place with 41 points to their name. Breaking into the top six will be incredibly challenging, with a four-point gap and fierce competition. Adding to their woes are their dismal recent results. For instance, the Hornets suffered a home defeat to Cardiff last weekend, following draws against Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, and Plymouth.

Leicester

In contrast, Leicester has already achieved their objectives for this season. It's hard to imagine anything happening to the Foxes that would see them lose their 11-point advantage and vacate the top spot in the league table. However, in recent games, Enzo Maresca's side stumbled a couple of times. They suffered an away defeat to Coventry (1-3) and settled for a 1-1 draw against Ipswich at home. Perhaps their participation in the FA Cup, where they defeated Millwall (3-2) and Birmingham (3-0), contributed to their recent slip-ups. After the successful game against Birmingham, Enzo Maresca's men had no trouble dispatching Swansea (3-1) and Stoke City (5-0).

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

Leicester defeated Watford in the first round with a 2-0 victory.

This win marked the Foxes' fourth consecutive victory over the Hornets.

In 4 out of the last 5 matches, the bet "Total Over 2.5" and "Both Teams to Score" came through.

Watford vs Leicester prediction

Clearly, Leicester's recent setbacks are likely linked to their involvement in the FA Cup. It's possible that the Foxes were conserving energy. Once fully focused on the Championship again, they returned to confident victories. There's a strong indication that Leicester will secure three points in the game against Watford. Our bet for this match is "Leicester to win" with odds of 1.82.