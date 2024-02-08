RU RU NG NG
Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

In the 31st round of the English Championship, Queens Park Rangers will host Norwich City at their home ground, Loftus Road, in the capital city of England. The hosts direly need a victory in the upcoming encounter. Will they manage to secure it on their home turf? Let's delve into the match forecast from the experts at Dailysports.

Queens Park Rangers

Under the guidance of Martí Cifuentes, Queens Park Rangers are enduring a very challenging season and are battling for survival. The Super Hoops do have a chance to cling onto the salvation spots, but they must approach each match with utmost dedication. At present, QPR has accumulated 28 points, just three fewer than Huddersfield, who occupy the 21st spot - a position of safety. The Rangers have gained momentum, securing seven points from their last three games, significantly improving their league position. Last weekend, Martí Cifuentes' men defeated Blackburn Rovers away with a score of 2-1. Surprisingly, however, QPR's home form has been weak, with only three victories in 15 matches.

Norwich City

Meanwhile, Norwich City, positioned ninth, exude confidence. With some effort, they could even aim for the sixth spot and attempt a playoff challenge. The gap between Norwich and sixth-placed Hull City is just one point. However, there's stiff competition from the likes of Coventry, Sunderland, as well as Preston and Watford. Norwich recently faced one of their direct competitors, Coventry, securing a 2-1 victory last weekend. This marked their third win in the last four matches. However, Norwich's away record is not as impressive, with only four victories in 15 matches.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Norwich defeated Queens Park Rangers in the first round with a narrow 1-0 victory.
  • This win marked Norwich's second consecutive victory against QPR and their third in the last five encounters.
  • Norwich has remained unbeaten against QPR for eight consecutive matches.

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City prediction

Bookmakers find it challenging to distinguish a clear favorite in this matchup. While QPR has gained momentum, their poor home form suggests they may not defeat the Canaries. Our bet for this match is "Queens Park Rangers to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.97.

