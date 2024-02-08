Leeds vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-2,0) Odds: 1.85 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 31st round of the English Championship, Leeds will host Rotherham at their home ground, Elland Road. Both teams have different objectives for this season, and there is a clear favorite in this matchup. Will the Whites encounter any difficulties in this encounter? Let's delve into the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Leeds

After 30 rounds, Leeds occupies the third position in the league table and is one of the contenders for promotion. It's worth recalling that just last season, the Peacocks competed in the elite English division and naturally aspire to make a return. Currently, Leeds trails second-placed Southampton by just one point, although just a few rounds ago, the Whites were in fourth place and lagged behind Ipswich by seven points. This rapid ascent was made possible by a streak of five consecutive victories. The latest of these came last weekend, when Leeds defeated Bristol City away with a narrow score of 1-0. Additionally, the Peacocks visited Plymouth midweek, securing a 4-1 victory in the FA Cup.

Rotherham

For the Millers, the season is unfolding quite poorly. After 29 matches played, Matt Taylor's team occupies the bottom spot in the league table. Moreover, it seems highly unlikely that they will be able to reach the salvation 21st place. Rotherham's deficit behind Huddersfield, for example, amounts to a substantial 12 points. Last weekend, Rotherham was put to the test by Southampton, one of the Championship leaders, at their home ground. Unfortunately, the Millers failed this test, losing 0-2. The real problem for Matt Taylor's boys lies in their away matches. Rotherham has yet to secure a single away victory, making them the only team in the league with such a record.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

Surprisingly, Rotherham managed to snatch a point from Leeds in the first round, playing out a 1-1 draw.

Prior to the draw in November 2023, Leeds had secured four consecutive victories against this opponent.

In their last three home matches against Rotherham, Leeds emerged victorious without conceding a goal.

Leeds vs Rotherham prediction

It's difficult to imagine Leeds slipping up again, especially on their home turf. Our bet for this match is "Leeds to win with a handicap (-2.0)" with odds of 1.85.