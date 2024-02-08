RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Leeds vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Leeds vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Leeds vs Rotherham prediction
Leeds Leeds
Championship England 10 feb 2024, 10:00 Leeds - Rotherham
-
- : -
England, Leeds, Elland Road
Rotherham Rotherham
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2,0)
Odds: 1.85

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 31st round of the English Championship, Leeds will host Rotherham at their home ground, Elland Road. Both teams have different objectives for this season, and there is a clear favorite in this matchup. Will the Whites encounter any difficulties in this encounter? Let's delve into the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Also read: Ipswich vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Leeds

After 30 rounds, Leeds occupies the third position in the league table and is one of the contenders for promotion. It's worth recalling that just last season, the Peacocks competed in the elite English division and naturally aspire to make a return. Currently, Leeds trails second-placed Southampton by just one point, although just a few rounds ago, the Whites were in fourth place and lagged behind Ipswich by seven points. This rapid ascent was made possible by a streak of five consecutive victories. The latest of these came last weekend, when Leeds defeated Bristol City away with a narrow score of 1-0. Additionally, the Peacocks visited Plymouth midweek, securing a 4-1 victory in the FA Cup.

Rotherham

For the Millers, the season is unfolding quite poorly. After 29 matches played, Matt Taylor's team occupies the bottom spot in the league table. Moreover, it seems highly unlikely that they will be able to reach the salvation 21st place. Rotherham's deficit behind Huddersfield, for example, amounts to a substantial 12 points. Last weekend, Rotherham was put to the test by Southampton, one of the Championship leaders, at their home ground. Unfortunately, the Millers failed this test, losing 0-2. The real problem for Matt Taylor's boys lies in their away matches. Rotherham has yet to secure a single away victory, making them the only team in the league with such a record.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Surprisingly, Rotherham managed to snatch a point from Leeds in the first round, playing out a 1-1 draw.
  • Prior to the draw in November 2023, Leeds had secured four consecutive victories against this opponent.
  • In their last three home matches against Rotherham, Leeds emerged victorious without conceding a goal.

Leeds vs Rotherham prediction

It's difficult to imagine Leeds slipping up again, especially on their home turf. Our bet for this match is "Leeds to win with a handicap (-2.0)" with odds of 1.85.

Prediction on game W1(-2,0)
Odds: 1.85

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Hamburger SV vs Hannover 96 prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.53 Hannover 96 Recommended MelBet
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Wehen Wiesbaden Odds: 1.66 Nuernberg Bet now Mostbet
Levante vs Leganes prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Levante Odds: 1.57 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Wellington Phoenix vs Western United FC prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 23:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.92 Western United FC Recommended MelBet
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 01:30 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.61 Macarthur FC Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:03 Barcelona have found a way to sign the Girona captain in the summer Football news Today, 04:28 Real Madrid's top goalkeeper could recover as early as March Football news Today, 03:39 FIFA officially commented on the introduction of the blue card Football news Today, 02:56 Luis Suarez replacement. The ex-Chelsea and Atletico forward has signed a contract with Gremio Hockey news Today, 02:16 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:43 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Boxing News Today, 01:32 Lopez successfully defended his WBO championship title in the first junior welterweight division Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 Football news Yesterday, 16:45 New regulations in football, Mbappé is getting closer to Real Madrid. Daily Digest for February 8 Basketball news Yesterday, 16:31 Toronto will trade the world champion to Brooklyn
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Ipswich vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Manchester City vs Everton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Cagliari - Lazio prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024