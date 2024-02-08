Ipswich vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 31st round of the Championship will be played at Portman Road, where the local Ipswich will host West Bromwich. Will the hosts manage to clinch victory on their home turf? Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Ipswich

Under the stewardship of Kiran McKenna, Ipswich is currently engaged in a battle for promotion, yet the recent results of the "Tractor Boys" are not particularly impressive. Last weekend, Ipswich faced Preston away and suffered a 2-3 defeat, while the weekend before saw an away draw with Leicester (1-1). Coupled with a home loss in the FA Cup to Maidstone (1-2), this all points to evident issues. At present, the "Blues" occupy the fourth position in the Championship table, trailing Leeds and Southampton by 1-2 points, respectively. However, against the backdrop of the solid performances of these teams, the slip-ups of Kiran McKenna's side speak volumes. Judging by the current form, in the last ten matches, Ipswich has only garnered 14 points, whereas Leeds has secured 19 and Southampton 24!

West Bromwich

The "Throstles" are trailing Ipswich, yet at present, West Bromwich is 11 points behind the "Tractor Boys." Last weekend, West Bromwich hosted Birmingham and clinched a narrow 1-0 victory. The solitary goal for "Albion" came five minutes before the end of the match. This victory somewhat alleviated the unpleasant impression left by their exit from the FA Cup against Wolverhampton (0-2). In the last five Championship matches, West Bromwich has secured three victories with two defeats. However, the clear issue for the "Throstles" lies in their away matches. In their last ten away fixtures, the "Throstles" have suffered defeats in six instances, with four victories.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

- West Bromwich defeated Ipswich in the first round with a score of 2-0.

- In the last five head-to-head encounters, West Bromwich has claimed two victories with one defeat.

Ipswich vs West Bromwich prediction

Ipswich has suffered defeat at home only once and appears determined to secure three points in the upcoming match. Bookmakers are not as confident, pricing the victory for the "Blues" at 2.15. Our bet is "Ipswich to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.55.