Unexpectedly. Arsenal may return a former goalkeeper

Arsenal is in search of a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale for the upcoming season, as is set to depart the North London club in the summer.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners are considering three candidates to strengthen their last line of defense.

Ideally, Arsenal would like to recruit a homegrown goalkeeper, which would help them comply with Premier League squad rules. In this pursuit, the club has been presented with the option of former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

The 34-year-old Pole came through the ranks at Arsenal and made 181 appearances for the Gunners before joining Juventus in 2017.

The other two candidates are Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele and Ajax's Diant Ramaj.

It was previously reported that Wojciech Szczęsny has declined to extend his contract with Juventus, which expires in 2025.