West Bromwich – Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

West Bromwich vs Wolverhampton prediction
FA Cup England 28 jan 2024, 06:45 West Bromwich - Wolverhampton
In the FA Cup Round of 32, West Bromwich will contend against Wolverhampton at their home ground. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

West Bromwich

Occupying the fifth position in the Championship standings, West Bromwich has secured a spot for playoff contention to ascend in class. Carlos Corberan's squad has emerged victorious in 3 out of the last 5 matches, yet succumbed to a defeat against Norwich (0:2) over the weekend. In the previous round of the FA Cup, West Bromwich overcame the modest Aldershot (4:1) from the fifth tier.

Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, currently positioned as the 11th team in the English Premier League, secured a point against Brighton (0:0) during the weekend, maintaining an undefeated streak spanning 6 matches across all competitions. In the FA Cup Round of 64, Wolverhampton triumphed over Brentford in two encounters. The initial match concluded in a 1:1 draw, while on their home turf, Gary O'Neil's team secured victory with a scoreline of 3:2.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • West Bromwich has won only 1 out of the last 10 encounters against Wolverhampton.
  • In the last 8 FA Cup draws, Wolverhampton has been eliminated by Premier League clubs.
  • Collectively, the teams have faced each other 93 times. Victory margins favor West Bromwich at 34 wins to Wolverhampton's 29.

Match Prediction for West Bromwich vs. Wolverhampton

West Bromwich has suffered defeat in only 2 home matches this season, showcasing excellent form of late. It is envisioned that this game will end in a draw, leading to a replay at Wolverhampton's home ground.

