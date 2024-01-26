RU RU NG NG KE KE
Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction
Sydney Kings Sydney Kings
NBL 27 jan 2024, 23:00 Sydney Kings - Melbourne United
Sydney , Qudos Bank Arena
Melbourne United Melbourne United
As part of the 17th round of the Australian NBL, a match between the Sydney Kings and Melbourne United is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 28. The game is set to start at 06:00 Central European Time.

Sydney Kings

The reigning champions of Australia have had a rather disappointing start to the new season. The team is in the playoff zone but has not displayed the same level of play that led to victory in the previous season. It can be noted that Sydney is currently going through a downturn in terms of results. In the current season, the team has won 11 matches and suffered 13 defeats. These results place the Kings in the playoff zone, holding the fifth position in the league standings.

Melbourne United

The team is having an excellent season and rightfully holds the top spot in the NBL standings. Melbourne United looks better than the rest and has comfortably positioned itself at the top of the championship. In 23 matches of the current season, the team celebrated 17 victories and aims for a direct entry into the playoff semifinals. It is worth noting that the top two teams at the end of the regular season will start the elimination games directly from the semifinal stage.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • Sydney Kings have celebrated victory in only two out of the last nine matches.
  • Melbourne United has lost only three away matches this season.
  • This season, the opponents have already faced each other in two matches, with Melbourne United securing convincing victories on both occasions.

Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United Prediction

Considering Melbourne's leadership and Sydney Kings' poor form, I believe that the guests should win this match. I am betting on Melbourne United to secure the victory.

