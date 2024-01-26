RU RU NG NG KE KE
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction
NBA 27 jan 2024, 19:30 Golden State Warriors - Los Angeles Lakers
San Francisco, Chase Center
In the regular NBA season, a match between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers is scheduled to take place. The encounter will be held in San Francisco on the night of Sunday, January 28th. The game is set to start at 02:30 Central European Time.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State, traditionally considered a formidable force in the NBA over the past seasons, is currently underwhelming in terms of results in the ongoing championship. With 42 games played, the Warriors have achieved only 19 victories, placing them 12th in the Western Conference standings. They are within striking distance of the play-in zone, with four wins and several games in hand. Considering this and the fact that there is still half a season ahead, Golden State retains decent chances to continue the fight. It's important to note a significant loss for the Warriors, as Chris Paul broke his arm in a game against Detroit at the beginning of the year and will be sidelined for an extended period.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers' performances this season are not significantly different from those of their upcoming opponent. The "Lake Show" is in the play-in zone, holding the ninth position, but they also lack consistency. Out of 46 games, the Lakers have won half, and their leaders LeBron James and Anthony Davis are in excellent form, showcasing their usual performances.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • Golden State has won only one of the last four home games.
  • The Lakers have lost their last four away games.
  • Both head-to-head meetings in this season were won by the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Prediction

The hosts will be the favorites in this showdown, and I believe they have a good chance to secure their third victory over the Lakers in the current season. I will place my bet on the Warriors to win with a handicap of -4.5.

