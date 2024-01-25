Fulham vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Prediction on game Win Newcastle Odds: 2.29 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the FA Cup Round of 32, two representatives of the Premier League will clash – Fulham will host Newcastle at home. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously crafted by the analysts at DailySports.

Fulham

Fulham currently occupies the 14th position in the English Premier League. However, this month, they have only played one league match, resulting in a 0-1 defeat against Chelsea. Under the guidance of Marco Silva, the team contested two games in the semi-finals of the English League Cup against Liverpool (1-2 and 1-1) and also emerged victorious against Rotherham in the previous round of the FA Cup.

Newcastle

Newcastle is grappling with a plethora of injuries and finds itself in a disheartening form: 6 defeats and 1 victory in their last 7 Premier League matches. In their recent league game, Eddie Howe's team came close to snatching points from Manchester City but conceded two goals in the closing stages and succumbed 2-3. In the FA Cup Round of 64, Newcastle convincingly defeated their arch-rival Sunderland with a scoreline of 3-0.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Newcastle has won the last 4 encounters against Fulham consecutively.

Fulham and Newcastle haven't crossed paths in the FA Cup since 1961.

The last time Fulham emerged victorious against Newcastle was in 2017 when both teams were competing in the Championship.

Match Prediction for Fulham vs. Newcastle

Following the League Cup match against Liverpool, Fulham had only three days for recovery. We believe Newcastle will approach the game with more freshness and preparation, hence favoring them for victory.