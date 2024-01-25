Leicester vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.909 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the FA Cup Round of 32, two Championship representatives will face each other, with Leicester playing against Birmingham. The match prediction has been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Leicester

Throughout almost the entire season, Leicester has been leading in the Championship. Currently, their lead over Ipswich, which is in second place, is 7 points. This lead could have been even greater, but over the weekend, the league leaders played to a 1-1 draw. In the last 5 Championship matches, Leicester has only secured 2 victories. In the FA Cup Round of 64, the Foxes defeated Millwall in an exciting match with a 3-2 score.

Birmingham

Wayne Rooney's appointment as head coach has been an absolute failure for Birmingham. The team is currently in 20th place, but they have an 8-point gap from the relegation zone. After Tony Mowbray's appointment, Birmingham played three matches, winning twice and drawing once. In the previous round, Birmingham had to play two matches against Hull City. After a 1-1 draw away, Mowbray's team won 2-1 at home.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Leicester has not lost to Birmingham since 2012.

In the 22nd round of the Championship, Leicester defeated Birmingham 1-0.

In the 2019/20 season, Leicester eliminated Birmingham from the FA Cup in the Round of 16.

Match Prediction Leicester – Birmingham

Everything points to there being many goals in this match. We predict there will be more than three goals.