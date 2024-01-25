Leeds vs Plymouth prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.71 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the FA Cup Round of 32, two Championship representatives will clash, with Leeds playing against Plymouth. The match prediction has been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Leeds

Leeds has hit excellent form and secured the fourth position. Only two points separate them from the second spot, which allows direct promotion to the Premier League. Leeds is currently on a five-match winning streak in all competitions, having defeated Norwich 1-0 over the weekend. In the FA Cup Round of 64, Leeds eliminated Peterborough with a 3-0 victory.

Plymouth

Plymouth was predicted to battle for survival in the Championship, but instead, they currently sit in 15th place with a 9-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last five league matches, Plymouth suffered only one defeat, drew three times, and won against Cardiff City 3-1 over the weekend. In the previous round of the FA Cup, Plymouth overcame the fourth-division side Sutton United with a 3-1 scoreline.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Leeds has not lost to Plymouth since 1963.

In this season's Championship, Leeds defeated Plymouth 2-1.

Throughout history, Leeds has won 12 out of 22 matches against Plymouth, while Plymouth has only secured 4 victories.

Match Prediction Leeds – Plymouth

Plymouth boasts the fifth-best attack in the Championship, while Leeds holds the fourth position. However, Plymouth's defense is the third-worst in the league. All signs point to a match in which both teams will score.